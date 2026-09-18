Iraola demands 'ruthless' Liverpool display against former club Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola will put his "love" for Bournemouth on hold as the Liverpool manager eyes a "ruthless" victory over his former club this weekend.

Iraola left Bournemouth to take charge at Anfield in the close-season after a successful spell with the Cherries.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 44-year-old's first return to the Vitality Stadium will be an emotional occasion as he reunites with the players and staff he grew close to during three years on the south coast of England.

Iraola knows he cannot afford to let sentiment get in the way of Liverpool's hunt for just their second Premier League win this season.

"I think in the personal side I'm really looking forward to meeting and hugging them, players that I love, staff that I have worked with that I appreciate so much," Iraola told reporters on Friday.

"I was pushing for them yesterday when they were playing their first European game. I wish them all the best. But there is another part that is the most important one right now.

"That we need to go there and win and beat them and be as ruthless as possible. And leave all the talking for after the game."

The Spaniard guided Bournemouth to a 3-2 victory against Liverpool when the sides met at the Vitality Stadium in January.

Iraola cannot afford for Liverpool to suffer the same fate this season.

The Reds have made a spluttering start in the Premier League, drawing three of their first four matches.

Wins in the Champions League and League Cup have extended Iraola's unbeaten start to six games, but he needs a victory over his old team on Sunday to keep the critics at bay.

Iraola knows Bournemouth's squad well enough to take advantage of their flaws, but he is well aware his former players could also exploit their knowledge of his tactics.

"I know where we are going and I know the stats they have there. I think you see all the games they've lost in a long while, you realise how difficult it is to beat Bournemouth," he said.

"I suppose I have the advantage that I know them very well. But they have the advantage that they know me very well.

"The main ideas and the philosophy, I was lucky also to talk to Marco Rose (the current Bournemouth manager) before leaving. It hasn't changed too much. They continue to be very dangerous."

Iraola said Florian Wirtz will get no special treatment after Germany boss Jurgen Klopp claimed the Liverpool playmaker cannot be expected to deliver match-winning moments in every game.

Wirtz has endured a choppy time at Anfield since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2024.

"He should be judged like everybody. I always say, 'how does the team play when you are on the pitch?'" Iraola said.

"I rate Florian very highly; he understands what we need from him, he is trying to help in every aspect of the game.

"Obviously he will also want to add assists or goals but he is helping us in a lot of different areas."