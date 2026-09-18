Bournemouth star Rayan could be on the move in 2027.

The Brazil international joined the Cherries at the start of 2026, as part of a £25M transfer move from Vasco da Gama, and he went on to score five goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

That form was enough to secure a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with major transfer interest in him over the summer.

Bournemouth resisted the pressure to sell him and other key players, including Alex Scott and El Junior Kroupi, but the situation could change from January onwards.

Rayan's contract at Bournemouth includes a £120M release clause, which become active from the end of the 206/27 season, but informal contact could be made at the start of the year.

As per reports from ESPN Brazil, Bournemouth have acknowledged Iraola's promise not to chase any of his ex-players ahead of 2026/27, but they expect that to change after a 12-month 'non-aggression' transfer pact.

However, there will be no price reduction for Iraola, and Liverpool will be quoted the full release clause to force an exit.