Liverpool match club record after Crystal Palace win

Liverpool head into the November international break in fourth spot in the Premier League rankings after 10 games played.

Andoni Iraola's side signed off for the final FIFA window of 2026 with a 3-1 victory on the road at Crystal Palace thanks to second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

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Three points at Selhurst Park keeps Iraola's charges inside the UEFA Champions League spots and also matches a club Premier League record.

Liverpool have now picked up 13 points from their five away matches in 2026/27 - more than any other team in the top-flight at this point in the current season.

As per data from Opta, that points tally is the joint-most from the first five away games of a league campaign in LFC history.

Liverpool return from the break at home to Manchester United on November 22nd and they will have a chance to extend that away record on a Merseyside derby trip to Everton a week later.