Liverpool match club record after Crystal Palace win

Andoni Iraola's side signed off for the final FIFA window of 2026 with a 3-1 victory on the road at Crystal Palace thanks to second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.
Three points at Selhurst Park keeps Iraola's charges inside the UEFA Champions League spots and also matches a club Premier League record.
Liverpool have now picked up 13 points from their five away matches in 2026/27 - more than any other team in the top-flight at this point in the current season.
As per data from Opta, that points tally is the joint-most from the first five away games of a league campaign in LFC history.
Liverpool return from the break at home to Manchester United on November 22nd and they will have a chance to extend that away record on a Merseyside derby trip to Everton a week later.