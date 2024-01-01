Ramsey explains why he joined Arsenal over Liverpool and Man Utd

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has spoken about the career choices he made.

Ramsey burst onto the scene as a young midfielder and was linked to a host of top clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was at hometown club Cardiff City at the time, and he explained why he chose to join Arsenal over Manchester United and Liverpool.

“He (Ferguson) was on the phone a few times,” Ramsey said on Sky Sports.

“But it was the assistant manager at the time.

“There were some discussions with Rafa (Benitez, Liverpool manager). But they couldn't really get to the fee. They could do something around the £1M or £2M mark but I think it went towards the five and that was the end of that.

“Rafa was very good and the presentation he gave was superb. I went to David Moyes' house as well, he was very accommodating.”