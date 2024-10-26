Shearer warns Van Dijk of compromise over Liverpool contract talks

Former England captain Alan Shearer says Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk must be prepared to compromise over new contract talks.

Van Dijk, 33, is now in contact with Liverpool about a new deal as his current contract runs down.

Given his age, Shearer finds it hard to believe that Van Dijk will get his way.

"Virgil van Dijk has said that he is talking to Liverpool, but we all know that it would still happen," he said.

"He will perhaps want a longer contract, like the others. However, due to his and Mo Salah's age, Liverpool may be a little reluctant to give them a long-term contract. I wouldn't take too much from Van Dijk's comments though. It's good that they talk but I expect it.

"Virgil van Dijk still has so much to offer Liverpool in the next two to three years and he was excellent again against Chelsea."