Arne Slot fires back at Michael Owen after Virgil van Dijk comment

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has taken shots at former striker Michael Owen after his recent comments regarding Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to Van Dijk, 33, after the 1-0 Premier League win over local rivals Everton, Owen raised the cup defeats to Newcastle and PSG, asking about the disappointment after feeling as though the season was "building into something really special".

The centre-back didn’t seem to agree with Owen’s point of view, responding: "So you’re suggesting the season is not going to be special anymore?"

Arne Slot has now weighed in on the situation.

He said: "Let me understand it right, Virgil was a bit frustrated because it came across as it's not enough to 'only' win the Premier League? Michael (Owen) played for us, didn't he? So he is aware of the fact that in 35 years we won the league once?

"There is your answer. If you can win the league with this club then, phew, nothing else matters. If you do it 10 times in a row then I could understand that people say, 'Oh but you only win the Premier League'.

"At this club, you can compete for it and let alone win it, then it is a strange question to ask in my opinion. If Virgil has this opinion as well then I agree with him. I follow the Dutch media a bit more than the media here and... no, let's leave it!"