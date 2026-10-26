Van Dijk calls on new Liverpool stars to 'step up' and replace Salah

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Liverpool captain Viirgl van Dijk.
Liverpool captain Viirgl van Dijk.Profimedia

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had a message for the club's big money signings over the challenge ahead.

Andoni Iraola's team have lost jus one game across all competitions so far this season as the Reds adjust to life without former talisman Mohamed Salah.

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Salah opted to leave Anfield over the summer as he eventually joined Turkish giants Trabzonspor as a free agent.

Iraola subsequently spent £105M to bring in Bradley Barcola from PSG on the back of £100M+ deals for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in 2025 under ex-boss Arne Slot.

The trio are starting to click into gear under Iraola, and Van Dijk insisted they have to embrace the pressure, with Salah no longer around.

"I don't think anyone can replicate what Mo did over many years. Same for Firmino and Mane.

"Hopefully, it can happen again, and that's what we're all working towards. 

"The club has to move on at a certain point and now it's down to these players to show they can perform every three or four days.

"We can all see the quality, but producing consistently is the important thing."

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Mohamed SalahVirgil van DijkAndoni IraolaLiverpoolPremier League

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