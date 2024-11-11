Van Dijk admits Liverpool's mentality may change at the end of the season

Liverpool should enjoy the moment after moving five points clear in the Premier League.

The Reds are ahead of the chasing pack, including Manchester City, after beating Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday.

While Van Dijk admits every big win takes them a step closer to success, they are very far from winning the league.

He stated post-game: “We should have learned from last year. If you don’t learn then it doesn’t bring you any further.

“We’re only in November but I see us dealing with difficult moments pretty well (so far).

“We had a couple of games where we bounced back after going behind. The mentality of the boys to turn it around was amazing.

“Maybe towards the end of a season the pressure is higher. Then everyone has to be there and step up. I can’t predict how the last part of the season will go. But so far, so good.

“For me it’s quite easy to say, but I just want to enjoy it. Go out there, all of us are privileged and blessed to be playing for Liverpool and have players around you with so much quality. Let’s see what it brings.”