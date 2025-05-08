Tribal Football
Most Read
The eight players who could miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal accelerate William Saliba contract talks amid Real Madrid interest
Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne
Juventus read to offer Rasmus Hojlund Man United escape route

Van Dijk admits he would love De Bruyne at Liverpool: I think he’s unbelievable

Zack Oaten
Van Dijk admits he would love De Bruyne at Liverpool: I think he’s unbelievable
Van Dijk admits he would love De Bruyne at Liverpool: I think he’s unbelievableAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's comments from a previous season have been revealed as Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne is linked with a move to Merseyside.

De Bruyne announced last month he will leave City when his contract expires at the end of the season, having spent a decade at the club winning every trophy possible under manager Pep Guardiola. The Belgian will be available for free which has reportedly piqued the interest of the Reds who would snap at the opportunity to sign him. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

In 2022, skipper Virgil van Dijk opened up on the prospect of De Bruyne making his way to Liverpool after being a fan of the club since he was a child. 

“I think he’s unbelievable. If he would have played at Liverpool, we would have gone even further than we already have. I think he’s outstanding, good on the ball, pressing, scoring, he’s got everything as a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general. I think he’s an outstanding player.” 

The pair have partied in Ibiza together and have a strong friendship despite the club’s rivalries in recent years. Liverpool are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer and with a top talent such as the soon-to-be 34-year-old available for free, it would be hard to say no if the opportunity to sign him crops up. 

Mentions
De Bruyne Kevinvan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne
Inter Miami allow De Bruyne option to expire as Chicago Fire step forward
Carragher sides with Man City over De Bruyne contract decision