Van Dijk admits he would love De Bruyne at Liverpool: I think he’s unbelievable

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's comments from a previous season have been revealed as Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne is linked with a move to Merseyside.

De Bruyne announced last month he will leave City when his contract expires at the end of the season, having spent a decade at the club winning every trophy possible under manager Pep Guardiola. The Belgian will be available for free which has reportedly piqued the interest of the Reds who would snap at the opportunity to sign him.

In 2022, skipper Virgil van Dijk opened up on the prospect of De Bruyne making his way to Liverpool after being a fan of the club since he was a child.

“I think he’s unbelievable. If he would have played at Liverpool, we would have gone even further than we already have. I think he’s outstanding, good on the ball, pressing, scoring, he’s got everything as a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general. I think he’s an outstanding player.”

The pair have partied in Ibiza together and have a strong friendship despite the club’s rivalries in recent years. Liverpool are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer and with a top talent such as the soon-to-be 34-year-old available for free, it would be hard to say no if the opportunity to sign him crops up.