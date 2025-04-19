Tribal Football
Real Betis winger Antony "so grateful" to Ten Hag

Real Betis winger Antony says he remains grateful to former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Antony is currently on-loan at Betis from United and has managed to rebuild his career after a difficult two years at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag signed him from Ajax and he told ESPN Brasil: "I am very grateful to him.

"He has always helped me in the Netherlands, but also in England, even though I did not get the chances I wanted there. Those are choices of the coach and I do not blame Ten Hag for that at all.

"On the contrary; I am so grateful for everything he has done for me and for all the great conversations."

Antony also had positive words for Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, adding: "He called me personally when I was in Manchester. That immediately gave me confidence to play my best game.

"He is a great coach and a kind of father to this group."

