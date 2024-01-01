Van den Berg maintains Liverpool transfer stance

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is facing the first major dilemma since taking over at the club.

Slot is already stepping into big shoes after the departure of Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he now has to assess the club’s defensive situation, with Sepp Van den Berg seeking an exit.

Given Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate, there is a decision to make.

Eindhovens Dagblad are reporting that PSV are not willing to pay the £16.7million price tag that Liverpool have set for the defender.

However, Van den Berg is clearly unhappy and is said to want to leave immediately.