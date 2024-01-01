Agents for Van den Berg push Liverpool to enter PSV negotiations

Agents for Sep van den Berg continue to push Liverpool to sell.

It's been suggested Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to keep hold of the defender.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Van den Berg - who has been clear, publicly, about his intentions to leave Liverpool after last season's loan with Mainz - has fielded an approach from PSV Eindhoven.

PSV are eager to sign the Dutchman, but not at Liverpool's €20m asking price, says Voetbal International.

Agents for Van den Berg are now urging Liverpool to drop their price, making clear the player's intentions.