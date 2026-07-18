Tottenham to steal away Savinho from Man City as talks "have been ongoing for weeks"

Tottenham are set to sign Manchester City winger Savinho this summer as talks continue.

Having already brought in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs are not afraid to splash the cash this summer under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian boss is now targeting a winger and has his sights set on City reject Savinho who has already reportedly said yes to the move which could see him leave for around £60M.

Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the transfer saga on Saturday, revealing that talks have been stretched out as the two clubs come to a deal.

“Direct talks between Tottenham and Man City for Savinho have been ongoing for weeks.

“He’s the clear top target as reported since June and #THFC remain confident.

“Deal depends on Man City plan for the replacement.”

New manager Enzo Maresca is keen to offload the Brazilian who will not be part of his plans heading into the new campaign where the side will be without former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in a decade.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers to Tottenham who are building a side worthy of not just surviving relegation but qualifying for the Champions League which De Zerbi believes Savinho can be a part of next season.