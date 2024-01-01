Van de Ven says Tottenham are "more dangerous this year" after Everton victory

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has full belief in his side after picking apart Everton at the weekend.

The defender helped assist Heung-min Son’s goal against Everton at the weekend which helped Spurs snatch their first win of the season.

Van de Ven praised his teammates who he thinks have become more of a threat this season as they look for their first trophy since 2008.

"I think we are more dangerous this year," Van de Ven said afterwards. "Like the gaffer has said, we can play down the side or through middle, and two or three balls from Cuti (Romero) to Maddison were really dangerous. I think there are more threats from us this year.

"We need to reach another level this season. Last year we were fifth, so it was a good season, but we want more. We want to win a trophy, that’s clear."

He also spoke on how Ange Postecoglou’s tactics allowed him to setup the goal after being allowed more freedom in his new role.

“We have the possibility to do this, Ange gives us the possibility to do it and he's never like, 'The centre-backs have to stay behind'. I feel comfortable to play like this.

“He trusts his defenders, and he trusts everybody in the team to do what they want to do, and it’s really important for us to feel that trust and have the confidence to do it."