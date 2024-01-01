Maupay shocked as Everton players run gauntlet of furious fans after Spurs thrashing

Premier League side Everton had to deal with hostile fans after their latest defeat.

The Toffees saw their supporters make their feelings clear as they were getting on a train back to Merseyside from London.

The Toffees were thumped 4-0 away from home in the Premier League at the weekend, having now lost their opening two games of the season.

Some fans gathered at Euston Station were seen on social media videos abusing the players.

Jordan Pickford and Mason Holgate were among those who motioned towards the fans in a positive way.

However, former Brentford and Brighton striker Neal Maupay appeared angered.

That triggered a torrent of abuse from the fans, with one yelling: "F*** off, you f***ing rat. F***ing 80 grand a week? You f***ing w****r."

Later on, Maupay posted on X: "Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this. Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best."