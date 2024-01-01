Dyche laments back-to-back defeats: Everton a club of shifting sands

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits the club's on-off sale plans is affecting their on-pitch form after defeat at Tottenham.

The Blues were hammered 4-0 on Saturday to follow their home defeat to Brighton last week.

Dyche said, "Two back-to-back tough games. We had two mistakes last week, one this week. Tottenham are a team of goalscorers all over the pitch. We didn’t have enough. We are stretched but that’s no excuse. I expect a lot from these players but there are a lot of challenges here.

"We’re working within the guidelines that we can. We expect more. We have been written off many times before and we’ll be written off again. We have come through it before."

Asked about transfer deadline plans, Dyche added: "It's shifting sands at this football club."