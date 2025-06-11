Son coy over Tottenham future: Wait and see

Heung-min Son is coy over his future at Tottenham as his contract enters it's final 12 months.

The Spurs captain saw his deal's 12 month option triggered last season.

Asked about his situation, Son said after South Korea's 4-0 rout of Kuwait: "I still have one more year left on the contract.

"Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens.

"But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change."

Son scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, his lowest tally since his first season at the club. He also provided 12 assists.