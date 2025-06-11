Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

Son coy over Tottenham future: Wait and see

Paul Vegas
Son coy over Tottenham future: Wait and see
Son coy over Tottenham future: Wait and seeAction Plus
Heung-min Son is coy over his future at Tottenham as his contract enters it's final 12 months.

The Spurs captain saw his deal's 12 month option triggered last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about his situation, Son said after South Korea's 4-0 rout of Kuwait: "I still have one more year left on the contract.

"Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens.

"But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change."

Son scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, his lowest tally since his first season at the club. He also provided 12 assists.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham pushing to close compo deal with Brentford for Frank and staff
Wrexham launch bid for Tottenham defender Davies
Brentford turn to Ipswich boss McKenna as Frank replacement