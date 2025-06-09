Brentford turn to Ipswich boss McKenna as Frank replacement

Brentford see Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as a replacement for Thomas Frank.

Frank has agreed terms with Tottenham to succeed the sacked Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hopes to reach compensation terms with Brentford this week.

For their part, the Bees are already moving to replace Frank and see McKenna as the ideal successor.

The Mirror says McKenna's deal with Ipswich carries a release clause. The contract runs to 2028.

McKenna could be tempted to leave Portman Road after Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League last season.