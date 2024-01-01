Tribal Football
Van Basten says Ugarte's start at Man Utd is "bizarre" as he fails to transform the side
Manchester United new signing Manuel Ugarte has received criticism this week.

The Uruguayan has been blasted by Dutch legend Marco van Basten for his displays so far.

Ugarte has struggled to get into the United team since his deadline day signing and has not impressed when playing.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, Van Basten said: “It’s crazy how much Erik Ten Hag has decided to invest in players who aren’t even good. 

“I saw a new player transferred to Manchester, Manuel Ugarte, for €50M. How can this guy be here? It's bizarre.”

Van Basten was asked: “But you only watched two games of him so far?”

The former Netherlands international replied: "Yes, and I only needed those two games to see that he's not even worth 25 percent of that amount."

