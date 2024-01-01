Valencia invite offers for Man Utd, Arsenal target Guerra

Tribal Football
Valencia invite offers for Man Utd, Arsenal target GuerraLaLiga
Valencia playmaker Javi Guerra could be heading to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of €100 million in his contract with the La Liga club.

Per Sport in Spain, Valencia are willing to sell him for a much lower fee this summer.

The source states that the Mestalla Stadium club will allow him to leave for £25 million.

Manchester United and Arsenal are the two teams being linked with his signature.

The Red Devils want to add midfield depth, especially if veteran Casemiro departs.

