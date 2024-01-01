Valencia invite offers for Man Utd, Arsenal target Guerra

Valencia playmaker Javi Guerra could be heading to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of €100 million in his contract with the La Liga club.

Per Sport in Spain, Valencia are willing to sell him for a much lower fee this summer.

The source states that the Mestalla Stadium club will allow him to leave for £25 million.

Manchester United and Arsenal are the two teams being linked with his signature.

The Red Devils want to add midfield depth, especially if veteran Casemiro departs.