Valencia inform Liverpool to up Mamardashvili offer
Valencia are said to have turned down the opening offer from Liverpool for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The highly rated shot stopper, who shone at Euro 2024 with Georgia, is ready to move.

Per El Chiringuito, the La Liga giants are ready to sell but only for around £34 million.

Tribuna Deportiva reports that the first offer only reached £26 million, with Liverpool unlikely to go higher.

The Reds do want Mamardashvili, but only for the right fee, as he is not a necessity.

The club has Alisson Becker as the no.1 for this season, with the Georgian seen as a backup for now.

