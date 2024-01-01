Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season
Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund
Chelsea welcome Thiago Silva back to the club over the international break

Usmanov takes legal action against Everton owner Moshiri

Usmanov takes legal action against Everton owner Moshiri
Usmanov takes legal action against Everton owner MoshiriTribalfootball
Everton are said to have been handed a new potential crisis regarding their ownership.

The Toffees have discovered that an Uzbek-Russian oligarch is taking legal action against owner Farhad Moshiri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Uzbek-Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov's company USM Holdings was a club sponsor and purchased naming rights for their new stadium.

Moshiri worked for Usmanov’s company in the past and has close ties to the businessman.

Per The Athletic, Usmanov is now suing Moshiri, which could have implications for the Toffees.

Usmanov is launching legal action against Moshiri's Cypriot-registered company Somelior Holdings Limited

Mentions
Premier LeagueEverton