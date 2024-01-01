Usmanov takes legal action against Everton owner Moshiri

Everton are said to have been handed a new potential crisis regarding their ownership.

The Toffees have discovered that an Uzbek-Russian oligarch is taking legal action against owner Farhad Moshiri.

Uzbek-Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov's company USM Holdings was a club sponsor and purchased naming rights for their new stadium.

Moshiri worked for Usmanov’s company in the past and has close ties to the businessman.

Per The Athletic, Usmanov is now suing Moshiri, which could have implications for the Toffees.

Usmanov is launching legal action against Moshiri's Cypriot-registered company Somelior Holdings Limited