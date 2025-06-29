USA coach Pochettino responds to Brentford rumours

Tribal Football
USA coach Mauricio Pochettino has denied talks with Brentford about the manager's job.

The Bees named Keith Andrews as new manager on Friday after British press reports had claimed Pochettino had interviewed for the job.

On Saturday, Pochettino was asked by Fox Sports about the claims and insisted he was "never contacted" by the Bees.

He added that he "never talked" to Brentford.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager was also linked with a return to Spurs before they hired Thomas Frank from Brentford.

