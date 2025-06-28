Brentford chief Giles admits Andrews' backroom team needs building up

Brentford football chief Phil Giles admits building up new manager Keith Andrews' backroom team is now the priority.

Andrews has been named new manager by the Bees following Thomas Frank's departure for Tottenham.

Also following the Dane to Spurs were assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane, head of athletic performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton.

Giles said: “There’s been a lot of work going into what the team around Keith looks like. How do we take what we had last year and get better? That process is ongoing.

“We have to look at the blend of skills and experience. It’s an exciting project to have these roles open together.

“We’ll build it over time and learn about strengths and weaknesses. We’ll build it step by step and get the right balance.”