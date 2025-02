USA coach Pochettino names Italian as best he's worked with

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino has named the best player he has worked with.

Pochettino took Tottenham to a Champions League final, won titles with PSG and also had a season in charge of Chelsea.

And in a Q&A, the Argentine named a veteran Italian midfielder as the most talented he's seen.

Pochettino said: "Marco Verratti? The best player I have seen in my life..."

Verratti now plays in Qatar with Al Arabi.