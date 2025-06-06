Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United

Man Utd willing to go higher for Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Paul Vegas
Man Utd willing to go higher for Brentford attacker Mbeumo
Man Utd willing to go higher for Brentford attacker MbeumoAction Plus
Manchester United are ready to go higher for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Bees rejected a bid from United yesterday for the free-scoring forward, who has already agreed personal terms with the fallen Premier League giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United's opening offer of £45m plus £10m in bonuses has been turned down by the Bees.

However, the Daily Mail says they plan to return with an improved offer.

For their part, Brentford want £60m to sell, while United return with a bid of £55m up front.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMbeumo BryanManchester UnitedBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Man United make first official bid for Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo