Man Utd willing to go higher for Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Manchester United are ready to go higher for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Bees rejected a bid from United yesterday for the free-scoring forward, who has already agreed personal terms with the fallen Premier League giants.

United's opening offer of £45m plus £10m in bonuses has been turned down by the Bees.

However, the Daily Mail says they plan to return with an improved offer.

For their part, Brentford want £60m to sell, while United return with a bid of £55m up front.