Newcastle United vs Everton: Confirmed team news as Jaissle seeks revenge against Moyes

Newcastle welcome Everton to St. James' Park on Monday night as Premier League action continues.

Four days after Everton knocked the Magpies out of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 victory, the two sides meet once more for a Premier League showdown in the North East of England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Only one of Newcastle's four Premier League home games in this season has ended in victory as Matthias Jaissle seeks to turn that record around with a win that would take the side up to 7th.

Jaissle's men are yet to keep a clean sheet at St James' Park in any tournament this term, shipping eight goals across five games in total as Everton seek an upset.

Newcastle United vs Everton team news

Lewis Miley (muscle) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness), Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) Tino Livramento (knee) are all absent for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, for Everton, David Moyes is dealing with an injury free squad.

Newcastle United vs Everton predicted line-ups

Newcastle United: Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall; Gonzalez, Joelinton; Murphy, Willock, Barnes; Osula.

Everton: Pickford; Rohl, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Hackney; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Newcastle United vs Everton kick-off time

Both sides clash at St. James' Park for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Everton: LLDWW

Newcastle: WLLWL

Key stats

The Toffees secured a 3-2 Premier League victory at St James' Park in February 2026, having previously won 1-0 at the same ground in May 2025.

Newcastle have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions and have conceded 14 goals in their first eight league matches and faced 138 shots, the most in the division.

Everton have yet to win away in the league this season, drawing three and losing one.

Everton have won three of the last six meetings, Newcastle one, with two draws.