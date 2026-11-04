Newcastle stars concerned summer transfer issues are behind poor form

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Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle.
Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle.Profimedia

Newcastle United have made an indifferent start to life under Matthias Jaissle following his summer arrival as Eddie Howe's replacement.

The Magpies have won just three Premier League games from nine played, and they've already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, following defeat to Everton earlier this month.

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Alongside the new wave under Jaissle, the squad has also undergone a major transformation, with several key players following Howe out of St. James' Park.

Midfield duo Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali joined Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham respectively as Anthony Gordon headed off to Barcelona.

In the opposite direction, the impact of new arrivals has been mixed, with over £250M spent on Nico Gonzalez, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Bazoumana Traore among others.

As per reports from Telegraph Sport, several long-standing Newcastle stars are concerned the balance of the squad has been upset, and that's impacted their early form under Jaissle.

Ahead of the November international break, Jaissle's charges head to Fulham on November 7th.

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