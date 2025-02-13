Tribal Football
Man Utd watching Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Manchester United are targeting a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this summer.

The 19-year-old Spain youth international has a £55million release clause set to activate in July.

Huijsen’s impressive performances for Bournemouth have caught the attention of United boss Ruben Amorim.

However, they face competition from Real Madrid, Premier League rivals, and top German clubs, per The Sun.

Amorim is reportedly keen on Huijsen, especially as United could be without Lisandro Martinez for the start of next season.

Victor Lindelof, who is out of contract this summer, could also influence United’s defensive planning.

