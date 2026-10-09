Unbeaten Leeds hoping for first Premier League away victory at Arsenal since May 2003

Mikel Arteta will send his troops into battle against Leeds United with renewed vigour, as they attempt to chase down a Man City side that will be running the gauntlet at every away ground this season.

Ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures, Enzo Maresca's side sit top of the table with the only 100% record in the top flight, but the Gunners are only three points behind and will draw level with them with a victory.

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Recent history favours the Gunners

Although recent history would appear to be with the North Londoners, and Arteta has a 100% record against Daniel Farke, it's unlikely to be a walk in the park for them.

The Spaniard will have the memories of how poor his side were in their 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out fresh in his mind, a loss which ended their four-match winning streak, though the Gunners have only lost back-to-back games once since 2024.

Arsenal vs Leeds - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

Farke has led his side into fifth place, with Leeds being one of only five teams to remain unbeaten so far in 2026/27; however, the visitors won't need any reminding of the size of their task.

The last time Arsenal played the all whites was at the turn of the year at Elland Road, and they headed back to the capital after a thumping 4-0 win.

Leeds conceded five on their last visit

Leeds' last visit to the red and white half of North London saw an even bigger margin as the Gunners ran out 5-0 victors.

In fact, in four of the last six league meetings, Arsenal have scored at least four, making the aggregate score over those six matches 20-3.

What's more, the visitors have lost nine of their past 10 Premier League matches against the Gunners (W1), including each of the last seven, and Leeds haven't won at the Emirates in the top flight since May 2003.

However, that one away victory meant the North Londoners couldn't retain their title, while Leeds virtually secured their top-flight status with that epic 3-2 win in which Mark Viduka bagged an 88th-minute winner.

Calvert-Lewin vital for the visitors

There are no titles at stake this time, but Leeds can draw level with the Gunners on 12 points if they can shock the hosts again.

Bukayo Saka leads the goalscoring charts for Arsenal with three, the joint-third-highest output in the Premier League this season, along with the visitors' Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The importance of the England pair to their teams can't just be measured in goals either.

Saka has also had the most shots (15) and the most on target (nine) for the Gunners, and Calvert-Lewin has replicated that for Leeds with 11 total shots and seven on target.

The latter is also one of only two players to rank in the top 10 for aerial duels won (24), runs made ending in the box (33), and high-intensity pressures made in the opposition half (187) this season.

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Both sides are well matched

A win and a draw away from Elland Road compares to Arsenal's 100% home record, and with three points for either side quite significant, no quarter is likely to be asked or given.

The visitors may even be the fresher of the two after the recent international break, and can rely on a solid defence that hasn't let in more than one goal per game so far this season.

Arsenal vs Leeds - Current Premier League positions Flashscore

What's also interesting is how well matched the two teams are at this point of the season.

Arsenal have taken 65 total shots this season, scored eight goals and conceded four, with Leeds just behind on 60 total shots, seven goals scored, and three conceded. Both teams have an identical conversion rate of 19%.

The Yorkshire-based outfit have conceded 53 fouls this season, whilst the North Londoners have conceded 51, and the only real marked difference is the number of passes made - 2,504 for Arsenal and 1,811 for Leeds.

Injury concerns for Arteta

The 15 minutes leading into the break could be worth paying extra attention to, as that's when Leeds have been at their most potent this season, and when the Gunners have been at their weakest.

The hosts have been excellent in the quarter hour after half-time, with their opponents clearly running out of steam in the final 15, which is when they concede most goals.

Arsenal vs Leeds - Win probability Flashscore

With Arsenal also having several reported injuries to players William Saliba, Ezri Konsa, Max Dowman, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis, Arteta could be forced to field something of a makeshift XI.

The Spaniard will be hoping that some of those named will come through a late fitness test, whilst the visitors are likely to be missing Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya.