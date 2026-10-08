Arsenal handed huge boost as Leeds star is ruled out whilst Harry Wilson is a doubt

Arsenal return home this weekend when they welcome Leeds United to the Emirates for what should be a thrilling clash.

Arsenal are three points behind 100%-record Manchester City after five games as they aim to defend their Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.

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The Spaniard's side lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break kicked off, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of supporters.

Arteta's loss to Brighton marked their heaviest Premier League defeat since an identical result also against the Seagulls back in May 2023.

Hoping to get back to winning ways, the Gunners clash with Leeds on Saturday in the early kick-off. The good news for Arteta and his men is that Leeds boss Daniel Farke has ruled out Dan James, which dulls their attack massively.

“Also, Daniel James will miss the Arsenal game, so he is out with a back injury. He came back with this back injury, more or less, from his national team, and for that he is not available for this game.”

Harry Wilson is also "back in team training", but Farke revealed he and his staff "have to wait right now how his body reacts" after picking up an injury whilst on duty for Wales.

Both players being out would be a major boost for Arteta, who is still missing Ben White (groin) and Cristhian Mosquera (thigh) whilst Kai Havertz is a doubt due to a muscle strain.