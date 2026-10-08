Why Arsenal will be keen for Martin Odegaard to follow Arteta's lead and sign a new contract

News that Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term deal at Arsenal to keep him at the club until at least 2030 is likely to have been warmly welcomed by the North London faithful.

Although the Spaniard's edict that everyone should 'trust the process' was beginning to wear a little thin, the Gunners' charge towards the Premier League title for the first time in two decades, and their attempt at a maiden Champions League only just falling short, have been enough to earn Arteta renewed respect.

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More good news for Arsenal after Arteta commits?

“It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," the Spaniard was quoted as saying after having put pen to paper.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue."

A poor performance last time out at Brighton notwithstanding, Arsenal have also begun 2026/27 in superb form, having won the other four top-flight games played this season, as well as having beaten Napoli away in the UCL, and Ipswich Town away in the Carabao Cup.

There would appear to be some more good news on the horizon, too.

Odegaard's willingness

According to reports, club captain Martin Odegaard has indicated a willingness to follow in the footsteps of his manager and tie himself to a new deal with the club.

The Norwegian has played a full part in the rise of his team to the pinnacle of English football, and will surely be keen to become the first Arsenal captain in history to lift the Champions League.

To that end, the understanding at the club is that Odegaard, along with the likes of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, will have no issues committing themselves in the longer term, albeit the powers that be want that to be sooner rather than later.

The captain will also arguably want to get back to his best after recently going through a period of poor form and injury.

Impressive numbers

Since moving to the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in 2021, he has managed an impressive 44 goals from midfield, as well as providing 41 assists.

To put that output into perspective, and taking into account Odegaard's periods of absence, only Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have a better return in the same time frame.

Martin Odegaard's career numbers at Arsenal Flashscore

The same pair have made more fast breaks than their captain's 16, and both they and Gabriel Magalhaes are also the only players to have made more than their captain's 222 appearances since 2021/22.

Odegaard's 54.62% shot accuracy is a remarkable return when set against the many strikers or wingers in the squad over the past five years, as are his 372 total shots attempted (Saka is the one player to attempt more - 563).

Though the Norwegian's role might sometimes be said to be a little understated, his importance to Arteta's style of play can most readily be seen in the amount of time he's involved in play.

Gabriel Magalhaes is the one player in the squad to have had more than Odegaard's 12,338 total touches, but given the relative positions of both players, it's not too much of a stretch to accept that the latter will likely have helped drive the team forward in the main.

Martin Odegaard's 2026/27 season so far Flashscore

The conduit between defence and attack, and a player who makes things happen, even the 27-year-old's 193 completed dribbles are among the best in the squad.

With 9,621 total passes attempted, of which 8,295 were successful, Odegaard can be rightly proud of his 86.22% completion percentage.

Clear why Arsenal want Odegaard to stay

Centre-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel have attempted more, but at least two-thirds of theirs have been in their own half, compared to roughly a quarter from their captain.

He also has 840 ball recoveries, an outstanding stat for a player not necessarily renowned for so doing, though his battling qualities can also be identified by his willingness to engage in one-to-one combat, having done so on 1,428 separate occasions since joining.

The two major areas he could do with improving are his tackling success and the number of clearances made.

Of the 223 tackles attempted, Odegaard has lost 107 of them, and his 51 clearances to date are one of the lowest returns in the squad.

One could certainly argue, however, that his excellence in other areas more than makes up for his weaknesses, and as a result, it's clear to see why the Arsenal board are so keen to ensure that the player signs on again.