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Arsenal lineup v Leeds United: Confirmed team news as Arteta balances defensive injuries after international break

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal will get the 2026/27 Premier League season restarted on October 10th as the defending champions play host to Leeds United.

The Gunners headed into international break three points behind unbeaten table toppers Manchester City following a shock 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Mikel Arteta will be hoping to bounce back from that result against Daniel Farke's visitors, but the Spaniard has several injury concerns to contend with, particularly in defence.

Arsenal v Leeds team news

Declan Rice was unable to join up for England duty, due to a thigh problem, while Ezri Konsa was sent home from Thomas Tuchel's camp and Kai Havertz was released by Germany boss Jurgen Klopp as a precaution.

All three will be assessed, but Konsa appears to be the main doubt, with William Saliba still out of action following a back injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie should all be OK - but Christos Tzolis is out after pulling a hamstring with Greece.

Arsenal predicted line up v Leeds

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Hinicapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Eze.

Leeds XI: Trafford; Elvedi, Muharemović, Justin; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Arsenal v Leeds kick off time

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is set at 12:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Arsenal cruised past Leeds in their two Premier League meetings last season, with a total of nine goals scored, and zero conceded.

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Premier LeagueMikel ArtetaEzri KonsaDeclan RiceArsenalLeeds

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