Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has asked for fans to be patient as the club's summer signings get to grips with life at Villa Park.

Emery’s side are without a win in their first three Premier League games of the 2026-27 season so far, sitting down in 17th.

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The 0-0 draw with newly promoted Hull City on Saturday (September 5) was the latest in their run of disappointing results.

For any Aston Villa fans looking for a silver lining, Aston Villa didn’t win a league game until the end of September last season, and they still qualified for the Champions League.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Emery asked for that same patience as the players signed in their summer rebuild adapt to the club and new coach.

"We planned this match the way we played. We were trying to dominate the match with our positioning, keeping possession of the ball as much as possible, and not conceding transitions, free-kicks or corners was our objective throughout the match,” he said.

“During the game, we tried to feel comfortable, create some good individual actions and be clinical. We created around five good chances to score.

“The next step for us is to continue building the team and try to correct a few things offensively. We are improving, but not enough.

“Overall, I can tell the fans and the players that I understand this is the way. In the last four years, with the success and performances we have had, we have had some days like today."

On new players taking time to gel: "The players who joined us need some adaption. Some our adapting quicker than others. In everything we are building, we must try and add the players who joined us in the direction we want."