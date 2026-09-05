Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic joked his side should be looking to the Champions League places as their impressive start to life back in the Premier League continues.

We’re three games into the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, and newly promoted Hull continue to surprise.

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An opening game 2-0 win over Man United, followed by a 1-0 victory over Coventry and now a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa has them up in second, two points off Man City.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, a clearly delighted Jakirovic joked that perhaps his side should be expecting Champions League football next season.

"I'm realistic. I think this is a realistic result. We gave everything we had. They had two clear chances, we also could win the game at the end,” he siad.

“I won't be ungrateful, this is a great result for us. Seven points, three games. Clean sheet. Let's move on."

On balancing his new signings into the team: "I know the core of my team, this is the Championship players. Of course, we brought the players in to put some quality there. We have.

“The big problem for me is who didn't have a pre-season. This is a very big problem. But we will try. For example on Tuesday, we will use that to give minutes and at the end, they will get a new chance."

On Oli McBurnie's late chance: "Maybe fatigue, because it's a great effort from Oli. It is very demanding because we were out of possession which is very normal.

“Aston Villa is a good time, they need more time with their new players. Same with Ali-Cho. I don't know how many meters, if he shoots one metre around the goalkeeper.

“He has a chance. But we will not be ungrateful, we will be looking forward."

On recent form: "Maybe expect to fight for a Champions League place? No, of course it is early. Our goal is to as soon as possible, collect the points. I think around 38/40 points, so as soon as possible to get these points."