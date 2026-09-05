Hull add to unbeaten run with third clean sheet in goalless draw against winless Villa

Aston Villa picked up their first point of the Premier League (PL) campaign by holding high-flying Hull City to a 0-0 draw in East Yorkshire, with the Tigers remaining unbeaten after three matches of their return to the top flight.

Buoyant from a perfect start to life back in the PL, Hull nevertheless had to contend with Villa’s motivation to open their account both for goals and points this season.

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And it was the reigning UEFA Europa League champions who started on the front foot, with Nicolas Jackson almost heading in a looping Ian Maatsen cross, before George Hemmings hit straight at Konstantinos Tzolakis from an angle – finally registering his side’s first shot on target of the campaign.

Villa continued to knock on the door, with Ross Barkley’s low effort turned wide by the fingertips of Tzolakis, but there was then a sense that they had missed their opportunity as Hull came back into the game.

Mohamed Belloumi and Regan Slater both tested Zion Suzuki from range – though neither really troubled Villa’s new stopper.

That meant it was goalless going into the break, and John McGinn’s failure to hit the target when faced with just Tzolakis didn’t do anything to change that after the restart.

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Unai Emery’s frustration increased further when Emiliano Buendia blazed over Hemmings’ cut-back just moments later, before his side were denied a penalty for Nobel Mendy’s push on Matty Cash.

But the visitors’ string of chances was interrupted when Hull went the closest yet, as Belloumi played a one-two from a short corner and unleashed a bending strike onto the bar from great distance and angle.

The hosts could have pushed on from there, but they could only muster a couple of half chances in stoppage time, and Michael Oliver blew the final whistle with no goals for either team.

Villa fans will recall a similar situation last season, and they indeed become the first side in the PL era to fail to score in the first three matchdays for two successive seasons.

Meanwhile, there will be little concern about Hull’s 100 per cent start ending with this result, as they are now unbeaten in eight competitive home matches and occupy an unlikely spot near the top of the PL table.

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Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa)

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