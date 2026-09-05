Premier League trio blocked over January offers for Spain World Cup winner

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Atletico Madrid star Alex Baena.
Atletico Madrid star Alex Baena.Profimedia

Several Premier League clubs are already making plans for the January transfer window.

Premier League teams smashed their all-time summer transfer record with spending reaching £3.49bn as £506.5M was spent on deadline day alone, up from £391M last year.

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Four players moved on for over £100M and the mid-season market is expected to be busy a the start of 2027 and Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United are among those expected to spend.

As per reports from Caught Offside, all three are monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Alex Baena, after his starring role in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old starred for La Roja at the tournament, but he's under contract in Madrid until 2030, and Los Rojblancos plan to reject all offers for him in a similar stance to their strategy for Julian Alvarez.

The Argentinian will not leave in January, but Barcelona and Arsenal could revive their interest in him ahead of the 207/28 campaign, if his form reignites in the Spanish capital.

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Premier LeagueAlex BaenaAston VillaManchester CityNewcastle UtdAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball transfers

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