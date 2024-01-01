Ugarte: Why I chose Man Utd

Manuel Ugarte has explained his decision to move to Manchester United.

The former PSG midfielder pushed hard all summer to clinch the switch to Old Trafford.

“First and foremost, its history, because we all know what a massive club United is - one of the best teams in the world,” said Ugarte.

“I also spoke a lot with Facu Pellistri and he told me all about everything: the atmosphere that's generated, the matchday atmosphere that builds up at Old Trafford is incredible.

“So yes, I'm really excited. I'd love to experience United's legendary stadium as a player and feel the presence of the supporters.”

Ugarte also spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez before joining them at United.

“I've watched a few games since the news started to come out,” he told MUTV. “I've also spoken with one or two players - with Bruno and Licha - and I have chatted quite a lot.

“So yes, I'm really thrilled and more than anything eager and excited, while I obviously realise that it's a great responsibility and I'm prepared for that.”