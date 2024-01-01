Ugarte: Why I chose Man Utd

The former PSG midfielder pushed hard all summer to clinch the switch to Old Trafford.
“First and foremost, its history, because we all know what a massive club United is - one of the best teams in the world,” said Ugarte.
“I also spoke a lot with Facu Pellistri and he told me all about everything: the atmosphere that's generated, the matchday atmosphere that builds up at Old Trafford is incredible.
“So yes, I'm really excited. I'd love to experience United's legendary stadium as a player and feel the presence of the supporters.”
Ugarte also spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez before joining them at United.
“I've watched a few games since the news started to come out,” he told MUTV. “I've also spoken with one or two players - with Bruno and Licha - and I have chatted quite a lot.
“So yes, I'm really thrilled and more than anything eager and excited, while I obviously realise that it's a great responsibility and I'm prepared for that.”