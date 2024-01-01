Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino passes Arsenal medical
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Gallagher a lot

PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move

PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move
PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move
PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd moveProfimedia
PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is waiting to fly to England to complete his move to Manchester United.

All parties are in agreement over the transfer, though it's success could hinge on United's sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester United are set to close Manuel Ugarte deal… and it can be now permanent transfer.

"If all goes to plan with Scott McTominay to Napoli, Man United will proceed with permanent move for Ugarte as PSG wanted.

"Ugarte ONLY wants United, he’s ready to travel."

Mentions
Premier LeagueUgarte ManuelMcTominay ScottManchester UnitedPSGNapoliLigue 1Serie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli battling to convince Man Utd and McTominay
Negri backing Napoli push for Prem pair Gilmour, McTominay: Two excellent talents
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off