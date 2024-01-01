PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is waiting to fly to England to complete his move to Manchester United.

All parties are in agreement over the transfer, though it's success could hinge on United's sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester United are set to close Manuel Ugarte deal… and it can be now permanent transfer.

"If all goes to plan with Scott McTominay to Napoli, Man United will proceed with permanent move for Ugarte as PSG wanted.

"Ugarte ONLY wants United, he’s ready to travel."