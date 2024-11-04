Ugarte on Amorim: "My teammates have asked a lot about him"

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte admits he is being asked about their new manager.

The Red Devils will be coached by Ruben Amorim starting on November 11th, as he is finishing up his job at Sporting CP.

Amorim is coming in to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag, with interim Ruud van Nistelrooy currently in charge.

"My teammates have asked a lot about him," Ugarte told DAZN.

"What surprised them was his age. He's also very hungry to win and that's very important. I can tell he'll enjoy it.

"I saw that Sporting fans were upset and that's understandable, because the coach is a great coach.

"It's good for United, we have to take advantage of it and get him to convey his ideas as quickly as possible.

"I think it's going to be a different dynamic and the day-to-day will be similar to Sporting's.

"The league, the country, the football... It's a big challenge for him but we all know he has the ability."