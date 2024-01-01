Ugarte in England to complete Man Utd move

Tribal Football
Manchester United's imminent signing Manuel Ugarte has landed in England.

The Uruguay and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is set to sign for the Red Devils.

Ugarte, who was wanted by head coach Erik ten Hag all summer, is a hard working, tough tackling player.

Per The Mail, the Red Devils are set to pay an initial £42 million plus a further £8.4 million in add-ons.

PSG had wanted an even higher fee, but have been talked down by the Red Devils.

United will now have to sell players to balance the books, with Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri on the way out.

