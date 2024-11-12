UEFA remove Coote from list of top referees after controversial video surfaces

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Premier League referee David Coote has been taken off the list of referees who cover UEFA matches.

Coote is now facing investigations from the PGMOL and the English FA as a result of a video that surfaced.

In the video, Coote is talking to a friend and telling him about his negative opinions of Liverpool and their boss at the time, Jurgen Kopp.

Given Coote is a VAR specialist for UEFA, he will see this as yet another blow to his career.

He had been involved in Champions League matches this term and was set to be involved in more such games.

He was part of the English officiating group for PSV vs Girona in the Champions League.

