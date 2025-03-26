Udogie opens up on his relationship with Spence at Tottenham: We are really close friends

Tottenham star Destiny Udogie has revealed that he has a very close relationship with Djed Spence as they continue to grow together.

The relationship between Spence and Udogie is clear to see at Spurs, the pair have rarely played together due to injuries and Spence’s introduction to the side which took some time under manager Ange Postecoglou. Since then he has racked up another 19 appearances in all competitions, starting 17 of them whilst earning a first Premier League Player of the Month nomination in February.

Udogie spoke to Tottenham's Official Matchday Progamme about the pair’s relationship and how they both bounce off each other as they learn each day.

“I think Djed is an incredible player. We are really close friends, we speak a lot and we try to help each other in the games. Everyone in the group is here to help and I hope he can help us as much.

“Since he's come in he's having a top season. He's helping the team a lot. We speak every day and try to help by teaching each other new stuff so he helps me, I help him and it's a great relationship.”

Spence has enjoyed a meteoric rise in north London recently and now with his relationship with Udogie, he could become one of the club’s best players as Tottenham aim to reach European qualification in the final games of the season.