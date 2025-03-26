Tottenham fullback Spence reveals Maddison leadership role

Tottenham fullback Djed Spence is full of praise for senior teammate James Maddison.

Spence admits the midfielder is one of the major leaders inside the Spurs dressing room.

“I would say Madders," Spence said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast when asked who he turns to for advice.

"He’s there for me, makes sure I’m ready before games, even after games, and he’ll text me if he’s not in the squad because of injury, and be like, 'Djed, you know what to do today, or I want to see this from you'. Madders supports me a lot to be fair.”

On Maddison, Spence added: "He's a top player. For me he's one of the best in the Premier League, you cannot discredit him. When he's in the team he's someone we can look to and he can make the difference. He's a pivotal part of the team is Madders."