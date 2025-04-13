Udogie insists no need for rotations at Spurs

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham fullback Destiny Udogie has rejected the idea of rotations today.

Spurs are at Wolves today ahead of their Europa League quarterfinal second-leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Udogie said, "No, I think every game is important. Now we have a league match coming and we need to be ready for that game. Then after that we'll look towards next week's match.

"Obviously we are not in a good position and every game is important for us to go up a little bit in the table so we really want to win."

On the Europa League, Udogie said: "Everyone at this club wants to win the competition so we are all going in the same direction.

"We played really well on Thursday, it was a good performance and just the goals were missing. We created chances but sometimes you need luck in football and Thursday was an unlucky night.

"It's been a really tough season with injuries but now almost everyone is available and it feels good."

