Spurs boss Postecoglou delivers Son contract update

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says they're calm about Heung-min Son's contract situation.

The Spurs skipper was coming off contract this season before management triggered a 12 month option in his deal last month.

Asked if there were plans to now discuss a longer deal with Son, Postecoglou admitted there was nothing on the agenda.

He said on Friday: "I do not think so. We activated the extension. Beyond that, no.

"I think we will take care of that kind of thing at the right time. I don't think it's time to look at it."

