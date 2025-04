Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is interesting Tottenham.

TalkSPORT says Spurs are eyeing a summer move for Mitchell.

Spurs see Mitchell as a potential replacement for Destiny Udogie, who is being linked with a return to Italy this summer.

Mitchell came through the youth system at Palace and his progress has also brought him to the attention of Barcelona.

The defender has a deal with the Eagles to 2027.