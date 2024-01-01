Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I need to look at myself in the mirror

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he's partly to blame for last night's 1-1 draw with Europa League opponents FC Twente.
Ten Hag admits United fell short of standards on the night.
He later said: "I can say that the team's mentality is very good.
"I have seen in many matches how high our work rate is, but today I have some criticism.
"However, it's not just for the team. I also have to look at myself in the mirror. I am part of it. We have to be more clinical in these situations."