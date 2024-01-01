Mount makes Man Utd return for Twente draw

Manchester United star Mason Mount returned from injury during their 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the Europa League.

The Red Devils were unable to get off to a winning start in the new extended group stage format.

While the result was not ideal, United fans will have been pleased to see the likes of Mount and Rasmus Hojlund get more game time.

Mount, who wears the no.7 shirt at United, may be in line to start against Tottenham at the weekend.

The Red Devils are having a tough start to the season, as they are in 11th place in the league.

A draw or defeat at the weekend will increase the pressure on coach Erik ten Hag.