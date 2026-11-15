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'Two dream January signings revealed' as Everton prepare transfer plan

Everton manager David Moyes.
Everton manager David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton are prepared to bring in several new players during January transfer window as David Moyes aims to upgrade in several positions.

Moyes missed out on USMNT striker Folarin Balogun on the final day of the summer window as Beto and Iliman Ndiaye both moved on.

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The Toffees opted against bringing in a free agent, after declining moves for Mauro Icardi and former star Richarlison, and Moyes will not revive a move for Balogun at the start of 2027.

Thierno Barry has carried the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with 10 goals scored in competitions, but he needs support at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A new striker is a key objective, with Moyes rumoured to be considering a £42 million offer for ex-Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, but reports from the Liverpool Echo claim Nicolo Tresoldi is a more realistic option.

The German star has been scouted by the Toffees several times in recent weeks, with the 22-year-old on nine goals from 12 games at Club Brugge this season, and he could be available for £30 million.

A new right-back is also key, following Seamus Coleman's summer exit, as Moyes has rotated between Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Merlin Rohl and Jake O'Brien in the position.

While Samuel Lino and Rayan Ait-Nouri remain as options for the opposite flank, Celtic's Alistair Johnston is back on Moyes' radar for his right flank.

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